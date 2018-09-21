Sports

Browns quarterback campaigns for Brewers' Yelich after victory

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 06:58 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 06:58 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The Cleveland Browns' first victory in 635 was a special time for the city, but the win could have been thanks to a little luck from a Milwaukee Brewers candidate for most valuable player. 

The New York Jets took on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.  Prior to the game, Baker Mayfield, the second-string rookie quarterback for the Browns, was seen sportting a Christian Yelich jersey.  Yelich is a candidate for MVP.  He’s competing with Chicago Cubs Javy Baez

In the second half, with the Browns trailing by 14, Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was sidelined by a concussion.  Mayfield -- who is the 2017 Heisman Award winner -- entered the game and led the Browns to a 21-17 victory over the New York Jets.  

After the game, Mayfield answered questions from reporters, and after his conference, he gave his two cents on who he thinks should be MVP, saying “Christian Yelich for NL MVP.”

