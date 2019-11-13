Brother Act: Wisconsin signs Davis twins

Jordan (left) and Johnny officially joined the class of 2020 for the Wisconsin men's basketball program.

La Crosse - The Wisconsin men's basketball program got a big boost Wednesday with the signing of twin brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis for the class of 2020. The La Crosse Central seniors made it official at a ceremony held at the school.

Johnny, a 6'5" wing player, averaged 23 points and nine rebounds per game last season. He had scholarship offers from Marquette, Iowa, Minnesota, and DePaul among others. Jordan, 6'4," is known more as a football standout, but he also received some Division 1 hoops offers.

"I wasn't going to go anywhere else without my brother," Johnny said after the signing ceremony. "He's my go-to man. He's been by my side my whole entire life. Just to be able to go to college with him and play the sport that we both love is just incredible."

Jordan thinks he and his brother can both be impact players in a physical Big Ten Conference. "We'll be hustle players and contributing to the Badgers right off the bat and doing our thing," Jordan, the younger twin (by eight minutes) said. "I think this is one of the best classes Wisconsin's had in a while. I think we're going to bring a lot to the table."