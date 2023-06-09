Brodhead's big 4th inning sends Cardinals on to the D3 Final Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email State Softball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High School Softball - Division 3 State Semifinal:#2 Brodhead 5, Somerset 0COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Zach Hanley has been the Sports Director at WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com since April 2020. He can be contacted at zhanley@wisctv.com. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Records: Detective fired months after losing race for Dane County Sheriff It's the sweet smell of success for one Wisconsin cheese factory Former GOP Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels sues organizer who says he wasn't paid Best of Madison 2023 Vote Now Kim Gander Latest News Tee off at AmFam Championship holds special meaning for teen golfer MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to group promoting reading; money will benefit Wisconsin kids Tentative shared revenue deal 'significant' for local fire departments Man charged in Fitchburg shots fired incident Still time to join the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk More News