Brewers win again: Brew Crew beats Rockies 4-0 at Miller Park for NLDS Game 2 win

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 07:01 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 10:09 PM CDT

PHOTOS: Brewers face Rockies in Game 2 of National League Division Series at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers are another step closer to the National League Championship Series after winning 4-0 at Miller Park. 

The Milwaukee Brewers faced the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series Thursday.

The Brewers struck in the top of the fourth inning when Mike Moustakas and Hernan Perez hit back-to-back doubles, and the Brewers took a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the eitghth inning, the Brewers added to their lead with a bases-loaded single to  right field from Mike Moustakas, scoring Christian Yelich.  After a pitching change by the Rockies, Erik Kratz drove in two runs, making the score 4-0.   

The Crew won Game 1 scoring 3-2 Thursday at Miller Park in a game that required extra innings. The Brewers will play the Rockies again at Coors Field for Game 3. The game starts at 3:37 p.m. on Sunday.

The series requires the Brewers to win the best-of-five games if the team wants to continue to the National League Championship Series and then potentially the World Series. 

The Brewers won the National League Central Division title after defeating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Monday in a tiebreaker game at Wrigley Field. This is the first time the team has held the title since 2011. 

Following is the remaining Brewers' schedule for the National League Division Series: 

  • Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:37 p.m. 
  • x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
  • x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado at Milwaukee, 3:35 p.m.

