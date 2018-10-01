Brewers turn to Chacin for tiebreaker against Cubs

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chacin

CHICAGO - Jhoulys Chacin will start the NL Central tiebreaker for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old Chacin is 15-8 with a 3.56 ERA in 34 starts. The right-hander pitched five innings of one-hit ball in a 2-1 victory at St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Here's the #Brewers lineup for our final game of the regular season. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/VK3rTDw0YM — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 1, 2018

Milwaukee plays the Chicago Cubs on Monday for the NL Central title. The winner at Wrigley Field gets a spot in the division series and home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The loser plays again Tuesday night, hosting the runner-up in the NL West in the wild-card game.

The Brewers did not announce their starter until Monday morning.

Jose Quintana pitches for the Cubs. The left-hander is 6-2 with a 1.60 ERA in 10 starts against Milwaukee.