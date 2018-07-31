Brewers trade for 2B Jonathan Schoop

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired second basemen Jonathan Schoop from the Baltimore Orioles for second baseman Jonathan Villar and two minor leaguers.

Schoop hit .244 with 17 homers and 40 RBI in 85 games with the Orioles.

Villar was an All-Star with the Brewers in 2016 but has seen his playing time diminish this season. He's currently on the disabled list with a right thumb sprain.

In addition to Villar, the Orioles receive minor league pitcher Luis Ortiz and infielder Jeam Carmona from the Brewers.

The Brewers also released infielder Brad Miller.