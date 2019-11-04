Brewers trade Anderson, Thames becomes free agent

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eric Thames

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are making some roster moves.

Pitcher Chase Anderson has been traded to Toronto in exchange for infielder Chad Spanberger.

The crew has exercised the 2020 club option for catcher Manny Pina and declined Eric Thames' club option.

Thames will now become a free agent.

Good news for Milwaukee, as the team has reinstated pitcher Corey Knebel and Bobby Wahl from the 60-day injury list.

Knebel missed all of the 2019 season after having Tommy John surgery.

