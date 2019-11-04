Brewers trade Anderson, Thames becomes free agent
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are making some roster moves.
Pitcher Chase Anderson has been traded to Toronto in exchange for infielder Chad Spanberger.
The crew has exercised the 2020 club option for catcher Manny Pina and declined Eric Thames' club option.
Thames will now become a free agent.
Good news for Milwaukee, as the team has reinstated pitcher Corey Knebel and Bobby Wahl from the 60-day injury list.
Knebel missed all of the 2019 season after having Tommy John surgery.
The #Brewers have exercised the 2020 club option on C Manny Piña and declined the 2020 club option on 1B Eric Thames, who becomes a free agent.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 4, 2019
RHP Corey Knebel and RHP Bobby Wahl have been reinstated from the 60-day injured list. pic.twitter.com/AbrICLLbol
