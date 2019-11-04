Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

Sports

Brewers trade Anderson, Thames becomes free agent

By:

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 01:54 PM CST

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:56 PM CST

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are making some roster moves. 

Pitcher Chase Anderson has been traded to Toronto in exchange for infielder Chad Spanberger.

The crew has exercised the 2020 club option for catcher Manny Pina and declined Eric Thames' club option.

Thames will now become a free agent.

Good news for Milwaukee, as the team has reinstated pitcher Corey Knebel and Bobby Wahl from the 60-day injury list.

Knebel missed all of the 2019 season after having Tommy John surgery.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars