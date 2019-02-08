Brewers sign P Josh Tomlin

Right-hander Josh Tomlin has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who hope he can follow Wade Miley's example of earning a job as a non-roster player and becoming part of their starting rotation.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 34-year-old right-hander would get a one-year contract paying $1.25 million. He would have a chance to earn $2.25 million in performance bonuses.

Tomlin was 2-5 with a career-worst 6.14 ERA last season in nine starts and 23 relief appearances for Cleveland, his only team in nine big league seasons.

He was 0-4 with a 7.84 ERA when dropped from the rotation in mid-May and stayed in the bullpen until the second half of September.

He is 61-53 with a 4.77 ERA in 144 starts and 39 relief appearances.

The NL Central champion Brewers announced the deal Friday.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.