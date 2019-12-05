Brewers find replacement for Yasmani Grandal, trade for Seattle catcher Omar Narvaez
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Milwaukee Brewers appear to have their replacement for All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal.
The Brewers announced Thursday they are trading for catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners, sending 22-year-old minor league pitcher Adam Hill and a compensatory draft pick to the Mariners in return.
Catcher Omar Narváez has officially been acquired from Seattle in exchange for RHP Adam Hill and a 2020 Competitive Balance Round B selection. pic.twitter.com/qkJwyMe54K— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 5, 2019
Narvaez hit .278 with 22 home runs in 132 games with the Mariners during the 2019 season, with a .353 on-base percentage and .460 slugging percentage. Despite providing above-average offense for a catcher, scouts have given him poor grades for his defense behind the plate.
Hill was ranked as the Brewers' 24th-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The Brewers acquired him last winter, when they traded outfielder Keon Broxton to the New York Mets. Hill had a 3.92 ERA in 121.2 innings with Class-A Wisconsin in 2019.
Narvaez will join Manny Pina, Jacob Nottingham and David Freitas as catchers on the Brewers' 40-man roster following the departure of Grandal.
Grandal hit .246 with a .380 on-base percentage and .468 slugging percentage with 28 home runs in 153 games with the Brewers last season. He was named a National League All-Star before signing a four-year, $73 million free agent contract with the Chicago White Sox last month.
