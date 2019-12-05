Brewers find replacement for Yasmani Grandal, trade for Seattle catcher Omar Narvaez

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Milwaukee Brewers appear to have their replacement for All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal.

The Brewers announced Thursday they are trading for catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners, sending 22-year-old minor league pitcher Adam Hill and a compensatory draft pick to the Mariners in return.

Catcher Omar Narváez has officially been acquired from Seattle in exchange for RHP Adam Hill and a 2020 Competitive Balance Round B selection. pic.twitter.com/qkJwyMe54K — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 5, 2019

Narvaez hit .278 with 22 home runs in 132 games with the Mariners during the 2019 season, with a .353 on-base percentage and .460 slugging percentage. Despite providing above-average offense for a catcher, scouts have given him poor grades for his defense behind the plate.

Hill was ranked as the Brewers' 24th-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The Brewers acquired him last winter, when they traded outfielder Keon Broxton to the New York Mets. Hill had a 3.92 ERA in 121.2 innings with Class-A Wisconsin in 2019.

Narvaez will join Manny Pina, Jacob Nottingham and David Freitas as catchers on the Brewers' 40-man roster following the departure of Grandal.

Grandal hit .246 with a .380 on-base percentage and .468 slugging percentage with 28 home runs in 153 games with the Brewers last season. He was named a National League All-Star before signing a four-year, $73 million free agent contract with the Chicago White Sox last month.

