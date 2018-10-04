Brewers' pump-up video posted before 2018 season shows they're 'not finished'

Milwaukee Brewers YouTube

MILWAUKEE - A video posted by the Milwaukee Brewers gives some perspective on the Brewers run as they head into the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies.

The video, narrated by Brewers’ first baseman Eric Thames, shows the spirit of the team and a tribute to the state.

"Write us off, pass us over; tell us everything we’re not," Thames says in the video, which was posted to the Brewers Facebook page March 28, the night before opening day. "Say what you will. In fact, here’s a few more to add to your list – not soft, not entitled, not complacent, not concerned with what anyone else thinks, not bound by their expectations, not going to settle for second best, not satisfied with mediocrity, not the type to back down from a challenge, not about to run from a fight."

The video ends with a statement Brewers fans are hoping can come true as the playoffs begin: "Not finished, not even close."

