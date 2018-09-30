Sports

Brewers to play Cubs in game 163

Milwaukee wins seventh straight

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - 162 games won't be enough. The Brewers and Cubs will play a one-game playoff at Wrigley Field to determine who wins the NL Central crown and how who claims the NL Wild Card.

 

The Brewers used a six-run sixth inning to breeze past the Tigers 10-0 at Miller Park.

 

The Cubs beat the Cardinals 10-5. Both teams finished with a 95-67 record, forcing game 163.

 

The winner of Monday's game will host the Division Series on Thursday. The loser will host the Wild Card game on Tuesday.

 

Tomorrows game is scheduled for 12:05 P.M.

