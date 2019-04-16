Sports

Brewers player gifts family new puppy

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 01:13 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 01:13 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Three weeks ago, Brewers fans Libby and Lola and their parents attended the Brewers game against the St. Louis Cardinals at home, according to a video posted by the Brewers' Twitter page.

The parents promised their children if Christian Yelich hit his third home run of the year, they would get them a puppy.  In the first inning, Yelich ripped a home run to left-center field for his third bomb of the season. 

 

 

Before the Brewers played the Cardinals on Monday, Yelich helped the parents keep their promise to their daughters by gifting the family a puppy.

Members of the family say they are naming their puppy Yeli, according to the Brewers' Twitter. 
 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars