Brewers player gifts family new puppy

MADISON, Wis. - Three weeks ago, Brewers fans Libby and Lola and their parents attended the Brewers game against the St. Louis Cardinals at home, according to a video posted by the Brewers' Twitter page.

The parents promised their children if Christian Yelich hit his third home run of the year, they would get them a puppy. In the first inning, Yelich ripped a home run to left-center field for his third bomb of the season.

UPDATE: They are going to name him Yeli. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/J95rP1Rh5m — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 15, 2019

Before the Brewers played the Cardinals on Monday, Yelich helped the parents keep their promise to their daughters by gifting the family a puppy.

Members of the family say they are naming their puppy Yeli, according to the Brewers' Twitter.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.