BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Crews respond to wind turbine on fire in Columbia County

Sports

Brewers place Zach Davies on injured list

Another Brewers starter goes down

By:

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 05:27 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 05:27 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers placed pitcher Zach Davies on the 10-day injured list with back spasms.

The Brewers called up newly acquired pitcher Jake Faria from Triple A San Antonio to replace Davies on the roster. 

They also brought up pitcher Devin Williams from San Antonio and optioned pitcher Aaron Wilkerson.

The Brewers also transfererred pitcher Jimmy Nelson to the 60-day injured list. 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars