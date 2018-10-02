Sports

Brewers host NLDS starting Thursday afternoon

Games 1 and 2 at Miller Park

By:

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 04:43 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 04:43 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers will have two afternoon games to begin the National League Division Series starting at Miller Park Thursday.

The Brewers are waiting for the winner of Tuesday night's Colorado-Chicago Cubs N.L. WIld Card game to determine their opponent in the NLDS.

Game One of the NLDS will be Thursday afternoon at 4:07 CT with Game Two Friday afternoon at 3:15 PM at Miller Park..

 

NLDS Schedule - Milwaukee vs. Colorado-Chicago winner 
   Thursday, Oct. 4: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)
   Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m. (FS1)
   Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado-Chicago winner, 4:37 p.m. (MLB)
   x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado-Chicago winner, TBA
   x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, TBA
(Best of five series)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars