Brewers host NLDS starting Thursday afternoon

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers will have two afternoon games to begin the National League Division Series starting at Miller Park Thursday.

The Brewers are waiting for the winner of Tuesday night's Colorado-Chicago Cubs N.L. WIld Card game to determine their opponent in the NLDS.

Game One of the NLDS will be Thursday afternoon at 4:07 CT with Game Two Friday afternoon at 3:15 PM at Miller Park..

NLDS Schedule - Milwaukee vs. Colorado-Chicago winner

Thursday, Oct. 4: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado-Chicago winner, 4:37 p.m. (MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado-Chicago winner, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, TBA

(Best of five series)