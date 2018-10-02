Brewers' game times for NL Division Series released

MADISON, Wis. - The game times for the Milwaukee Brewers' first three National League Division Series games have been released.

MLB Communications said the Brewers will take on the winner of Tuesday night's Colorado Rockies versus Chicago Cubs game.

The Brewers will play on Thursday at 4:07 p.m. and Friday at 3:15 p.m. at Miller Park on FS1.

Milwaukee will be off on Saturday, but then play either at Chicago or Denver on Sunday at 3:37 p.m. on MLBN.

The times for the games for the rest of the series have not yet been announced.