Brewers face Cubs in 2020 home opener
The 2019 season for the Milwaukee Brewers is still underway, but the team has released their schedule for next season.
The Brewers will open up the 2020 season March 26 against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.
The 2020 Brewers schedule is here! 🗓️— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 12, 2019
Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 26. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/5yoEAdxJsH
Milwaukee is currently 2.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.
The Brewers will play the Minnesota Twins in a two-game series at Miller Park starting on Tuesday.
