Brewers face Cubs in 2020 home opener

The 2019 season for the Milwaukee Brewers is still underway, but the team has released their schedule for next season.

The Brewers will open up the 2020 season March 26 against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.

The 2020 Brewers schedule is here! 🗓️



Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 26. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/5yoEAdxJsH — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 12, 2019

Milwaukee is currently 2.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers will play the Minnesota Twins in a two-game series at Miller Park starting on Tuesday.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.