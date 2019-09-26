Brewers clinch second straight playoff appearance

Ryan Braun clubbed his 28th career home run at Great American Ballpark.

Ryan Braun clubbed his 28th career home run at Great American Ballpark.

Cincinnati - The Brewers are heading back to the postseason for a second straight year. Milwaukee used a six-run first inning to breeze past the Reds 9-2.

Ryan Braun got the scoring started with his eighth career grand slam. His 28th career home run at Great American Ballpark put the Crew up 4-0. Eric Thames hit a solo home run two pitches later. Keston Hiura also homered for the Brewers.

Right hander Jordan Lyles continued to produce for Milwaukee. He allowed three hits and two runs over five innings and ran his record with the Brewers to 7-1.

The Brewers trail the Cardinals by 1.5 games in the NL Central division.