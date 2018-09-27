Sports

Brewers clinch first playoff appearance since 2011

2-1 win in St. Louis earns postseason berth

ST. LOUIS - The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their first playoff spot since 2011, ensuring at least a spot in the NL wild-card game when Jhoulys Chacin pitched five shutout innings to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

The Brewers (92-67) began the night a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central and 3 1/2 games ahead of Colorado for the top wild-card slot.

The Cardinals (87-71) entered a half-game behind the Rockies for the final wild-card berth. Both the Cubs and Rockies played later games.

Milwaukee now returns to Miller Park to take on the lowly Detroit Tigers in the three-game series starting Friday to end the regular season. The Cardinals travel to the Cubs for the three-game set.
 

