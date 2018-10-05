Sports

Brewers beat Rockies 3-2 in extra innings at Miller Park for NLDS Game 1 win

Game 2 in Milwaukee Friday

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 08:13 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 08:50 PM CDT

PHOTOS: Brewers face Rockies in Game 1 of National League Division Series at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers are one step closer to the National League Championship Series after winning 3-2 at Miller Park in extra innings. 

The Milwaukee Brewers faced the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Thursday.

Mike Moustaksas scored MVP front-runner Christian Yelich with a two-out single in the 10th inning. 

After giving up two runs in the ninth that made it 2-all, the Brewers regrouped and soon celebrated. Making their first postseason appearance since 2011, they won their ninth straight game overall.

Yelich hit a two-run homer in the third inning, then opened the 10th with a walk against Adam Ottavino. Yelich advanced to second on a wild pitch and came home on Moustakas' line drive to right field.

The Brewers allowed just one hit over eight innings in a dominant bullpen game and led 2-0 before Jeremy Jeffress gave up three straight singles to open the ninth.

Charlie Blackmon grounded an RBI single shortly after his ground-rule double was overruled on replay review, and Nolan Arenado added a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to tie it.

The Brewers will play the Rockies again at Miller Park for Game 2. The game starts at 3:15 p.m. Friday. 

The series requires the Brewers to win the best-of-five games if the team wants to continue to the National League Championship Series and then potentially the World Series. 

The Brewers won the National League Central Division title after defeating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Monday in a tiebreaker game at Wrigley Field. This is the first time the team has held the title since 2011. 

Following is the Brewers' schedule for the National League Division Series: 

  • Thursday, Oct. 4: Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:07 p.m. 
  • Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado at Milwaukee, 3:15 p.m. 
  • Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:37 p.m. 
  • x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
  • x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado at Milwaukee, 3:35 p.m.

