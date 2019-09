MIAMI, Fla. - The Brewers opened up their series in Miami with an 8-3 win over the Marlins.

Rookie Trent Grisham has five hits in the game, which ties him with Keston Hiura for the franchise rookie record.

In the 7th inning, Yasmani Grandal hit a monster two-run home run to open the Brewers' lead to 8-3.