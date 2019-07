PHOENIX, Ariz. - Gio Gonzalez made his first appearance on the mound since May in the 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Gonzalez pitched four innings - giving up three runs on five hits.

But the bats produced against the Diamondbacks bullpen. Mike Moutakas hit a three-run home run in the 8th inning, while Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura added some insurance in the 9th.