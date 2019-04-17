Brewers beat Cardinals, 8-4

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Christian Yelich

MILWAUKEE - Christian Yelich hit his ninth home run of the season to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Yelich had two hits and drove in three runs and leads major league baseball with 25 RBI this season.

Lorenzo Cain and Yasmani Grandal also hit homers for Milwaukee.

Brandon Woodruff pitched 5.2 innings to get his second win of the season.

Woodruff also had a two-run double and is hitting .714 (5 for 7) this season.

John Flaherty allowed 5 runs in 2.2 inningst to take the loss for the Cardinals.

The Brewers and Cardinals wrap up their series with a 12:40 pm game Wednesday at Miller Park.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.