Brewers Acquire LHP Gio Gonzalez

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 09:50 PM CDT

WASHINGTON - The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez and $250,000 of international slot money from the Washington Nationals in exchange for infielders Gilbert Lara and KJ Harrison Friday night.  
 

Gonzalez, 32, owns a career record of 124-97 with a 3.71 ERA in 308 games (302 starts) with Oakland (2008-11) and Washington (2012-18).   Since joining the Nationals prior to the 2012 season, Gonzalez ranks tied for fifth in the Major Leagues with 213 starts.  The two-time All-Star (2011-12) finished in sixth in National League Cy Young voting last season.

Gonzalez went 7-11 with a 4.57 ERA  in 27 starts with the Nationals this season.  He led the Nationals (2005-present) in starts (213) and innings pitched (1,253.1) and was second in both wins (86) and strikeouts (1,215). The left-hander has pitched in the postseason four times (2012, 2014, 2016-17).

