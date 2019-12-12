Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson to be inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

MADISON, Wis. - Former Green Bay Packers players Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson are going to be inducted into the 70th anniversary class of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame on June 5, 2020.

According to a release, athletic icons like Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr, Bud Selig and Heb Kohl are some of the 143 members of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

Favre led the Packers to an NFL championship in Super Bowl XXXI and is the only player in NFL history to win three consecutive MVP awards. Nelson holds the 100-year-old all-time record for receiving yards in a season for the Packers.

"We are honored and excited to welcome two legendary Packers, and two of my good friends to this historic institution," said Hall of Fame Boardpresident Donald Driver, who was inducted into the hall during the 65th induction.

