Bo Ryan nominated for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

MADISON, Wis. - Former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan has been nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The basketball team announced through their social media pages Friday afternoon that Ryan is a candidate for the Class of 2020.

Ryan led the Badgers to two consecutive NCAA Final Four appearances, including the championship game in 2015.

 

 

