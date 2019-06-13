Blues beat Boston in Game Seven, claim Stanley Cup

This is the first Stanley Cup win in franchise history.

This is the first Stanley Cup win in franchise history.

Boston - There might be a few people taking the day off work Thursday.

The St. Louis Blues have won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ryan O'Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo scored late in the first period and Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford added goals in the third period as the Blues shut down the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night in the deciding Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.



O'Reilly tipped Jay Bouwmeester's point shot in with 3:13 left in the first on just the third Blues shot of the game. Jaden Schwartz fed Pietrangelo for a stunning goal with 7.9 seconds left.



Schenn scored with 8:35 left and Sanford at 4:38 to put the Blues up 4-0, setting off cheers at two different watch parties back in St. Louis -- including the Blues' home arena, the Enterprise Center. Boston added a late goal with 2:10 left.



Boston was seeking its seventh NHL championship but couldn't solve Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, who finished with 32 saves. He set a rookie record with his 16th playoff win.

