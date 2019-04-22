Bellinger spoils Easter Sunday at Miller Park

Cody Bellinger hit a solo HR off Josh Hader to give the Dodgers a 6-5 lead in the 9th inning.

Milwaukee - Cody Bellinger reached over the right field wall to rob Christian Yelich in the eighth inning of yet another home run, then hit a solo drive off Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5.



It was Bellinger's 11th homer of the season. He's hitting a MLB-best .424.



Joc Pederson hit two home runs, including a drive to begin the game, and tied a career high with four hits. He scored three times as the Dodgers won for the seventh time in eight games. They took three of four games at Miller Park.



Eric Thames tied the game at 5 with a three-run homer in the 8th, but Lorenzo Cain took a called third strike with Yelich in the on-deck circle to end the game.

Milwaukee starts a three-game series in St. Louis on Monday.