Wisconsin basketball's Trevor Anderson out for season for knee surgery

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball announced Thursday that sophomore guard Trevor Anderson will undergo knee surgery and will miss the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Anderson injured his knee while going up for a layup against Iowa on Nov. 30.

The sophomore guard was a transfer from UW-Green Bay and sat out last season because of transfer rules. He averaged just less than 7 minutes of play during the eight games he played in for the Badgers.



