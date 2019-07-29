Update on Badgers men's assistant coach Howard Moore

MADISON, WIs. - The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team released the following statement from the family of Assistant Coach Howard Moore on Monday:

"University of Wisconsin men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his Madison area home that required ambulatory transportation to a local hospital. During the transportation to the hospital, Howard underwent cardiac arrest and has been receiving care by the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital.

Howard will now be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility to continue the focus on his recovery and health. He will not coach during the upcoming 2019-20 season.

The Moore Family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the greater Madison and Chicago communities, the Badgers and Big Ten families and all whose lives Howard and his family have touched. Please continue to keep Howard and his son, Jerell, in your prayers."

The Moore family was in a car crash near Ann Arbor, Michigan in May that killed Howard's wife Jennifer and 9-year old daughter Jaidyn. Coach Moore suffered third-degree burns in the crash, while his son had minor injuries. The driver of the other car in the wrong-way crash was killed.