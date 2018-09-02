No. 8 Badgers upset No. 2 Texas

Badgers upset Texas in HotelRed Invitational

MADISON, Wis. - The eighth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team upset No. 2 Texas in its home opener, downing the Longhorns 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-12.

The Badgers improve to 3-0 on the year. Texas falls to 2-1.

The Wisconsin Field House was sold out for the 14th straight time. The new attendance of 7,052 is the fifth highest in UW history.

Sophomore Grace Loberg recorded her second straight double-double with 19 kills, one off her career best, and a career-high 18 digs.

Redshirt sophomore Molly Haggerty added 16 kills and 15 digs for her 11th career double-double.

Sophomore Dana Rettke added 11 kills and a career-high five digs.