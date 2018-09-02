Badgers

No. 8 Badgers upset No. 2 Texas

Wisconsin wins in four sets

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 10:56 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:56 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The eighth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team upset No. 2 Texas in its home opener, downing the Longhorns 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-12.

 

The Badgers improve to 3-0 on the year. Texas falls to 2-1.

 

The Wisconsin Field House was sold out for the 14th straight time. The new attendance of 7,052 is the fifth highest in UW history.

 

Sophomore Grace Loberg recorded her second straight double-double with 19 kills, one off her career best, and a career-high 18 digs.

 

Redshirt sophomore Molly Haggerty added 16 kills and 15 digs for her 11th career double-double.

 

Sophomore Dana Rettke added 11 kills and a career-high five digs.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars