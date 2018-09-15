Badgers

No. 6 Badgers fall to BYU, 24-21

By:

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 05:54 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 05:55 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The No. 6 Badgers lost to BYU, 24-21, at Camp Randall on Saturday. This loss snaps Wisconsin's 41-game home win streak against non-conference opponents.

The Badgers and Cougars were tied 14-14 at halftime, but a Skylar Southam 45-year field goal in the 4th quarter was the difference. 

Rafael Gaglionone had a chance to tie the game up with less than a minute left, but he missed the 42-yard attempt. 

The Badgers haven't lost a game since the Big Ten title game in 2017.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars