No. 6 Badgers fall to BYU, 24-21

MADISON, Wis. - The No. 6 Badgers lost to BYU, 24-21, at Camp Randall on Saturday. This loss snaps Wisconsin's 41-game home win streak against non-conference opponents.

The Badgers and Cougars were tied 14-14 at halftime, but a Skylar Southam 45-year field goal in the 4th quarter was the difference.

Rafael Gaglionone had a chance to tie the game up with less than a minute left, but he missed the 42-yard attempt.

The Badgers haven't lost a game since the Big Ten title game in 2017.