No. 2 Badgers light up the Mavericks, 7-2

Badgers women's hockey game vs. Lindenwood canceled

MADISON, Wis. - In a weekend of honors and celebrations for UW hockey legend Mark Johnson, the No. 2 Wisconsin women's hockey team made a little more history for its legendary coach in UW’s series-opening victory over Minnesota State, 7-2, Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Nicole LaMantia, senior Emily Clark, junior Abby Roque, junior Mekenzie Steffen, senior Annie Pankowski and freshmen Sophie Shirley and Britta Curl all scored for Wisconsin (25-4-0, 15-4-0-0 WCHA) in Saturday’s victory.

Wisconsin got off to a fast start thanks to freshman LaMantia burying a rocket past Mavericks (9-14-5, 3-13-3-0 WCHA) goalie Chloe Crosby at the 18:18 mark of the first. It marked her first career goal for the freshman from Wayne, Illinois.

Five minutes later the Badgers struck again, this time from senior Clark, who fought over a fallen MSU defender to grab the puck and send it top shelf for the Badgers second goal of the day.

The Mavericks would cut UW’s lead down in the second, grabbing a goal on a power play six minutes into the frame.

But Roque scored her own power-play goal, her 100th career point as a Wisconsin Badger to give UW a 3-1 advantage before Steffen scored a power-play goal, giving UW a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes. It marked Steffen’s seventh goal of the year and her fourth in the last five games.

Pankowski tallied her team-leading 16th goal of the year a minute into the third period before Shirley added to the lead with a score six minutes later on a breakaway backhand goal at the 8:48 mark of the third. MSU would knock in another goal in the final frame, but UW quickly responded with 6:39 remaining on a goal from Curl who rocketed in her 15th goal of the season.