No. 2 Badgers crush Crimson in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thanks to a four-goal third period, the second ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team tallied a 5-1 victory over Harvard Friday night at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue.
After a scoreless first, senior Presley Norby put the Badgers (15-1-1, 8-1-1 WCHA) on the board, notching a top shelf shot on the Crimson (5-3-0, 5-0-0 ECAC) off a center ice pass by freshman Teagan Grant with 12:05 left in the second.
The last period proved to be where all the excitement was as Norby came back for seconds just two minutes into the third backhanding a pass from junior Caitlin Schneider and junior Delaney Drake.
Harvard snuck one in at the 12:10 mark, but that didn't stop the Wisconsin rush.
Junior Daryl Watts added another for the Badgers off a classic two-on-one with senior Abby Roque at 5:56 in the third.
Tearing down the ice three minutes later, junior Brette Pettet scored a one-on-one on Harvard netminder Lindsay Reed to give UW a 4-1 advantage.
With just three seconds left in the game, senior Alexis Mauermann posted a fifth and final goal for UW, her third of the season.
Wisconsin outshot Harvard 57 to 15.