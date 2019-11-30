Badgers

No. 2 Badgers crush Crimson in Nashville

By:

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 10:37 PM CST

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 10:37 PM CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thanks to a four-goal third period, the second ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team tallied a 5-1 victory over Harvard Friday night at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue.

After a scoreless first, senior Presley Norby put the Badgers (15-1-1, 8-1-1 WCHA) on the board, notching a top shelf shot on the Crimson (5-3-0, 5-0-0 ECAC) off a center ice pass by freshman Teagan Grant with 12:05 left in the second.

The last period proved to be where all the excitement was as Norby came back for seconds just two minutes into the third backhanding a pass from junior Caitlin Schneider and junior Delaney Drake.

Harvard snuck one in at the 12:10 mark, but that didn't stop the Wisconsin rush.

Junior Daryl Watts added another for the Badgers off a classic two-on-one with senior Abby Roque at 5:56 in the third. 

Tearing down the ice three minutes later, junior Brette Pettet scored a one-on-one on Harvard netminder Lindsay Reed to give UW a 4-1 advantage. 

With just three seconds left in the game, senior Alexis Mauermann posted a fifth and final goal for UW, her third of the season. 

Wisconsin outshot Harvard 57 to 15. 
 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars