Jonathan Taylor wins back-to-back Doak Walker Awards
ATLANTA, Ga. - Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor won the 2019 Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's best running back. Taylor also won the award last year.
Taylor is coming off of a historic season, where he set the record for most career rushing yards through his junior year - passing Hershel Walker.
He currently leads the country in touchdowns with 26.
