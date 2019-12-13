Jonathan Taylor wins back-to-back Doak Walker Awards

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, No. 23, hits the open hole during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 12, 2019, at Camp Randall in Madison.

ATLANTA, Ga. - Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor won the 2019 Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's best running back. Taylor also won the award last year.

Taylor is coming off of a historic season, where he set the record for most career rushing yards through his junior year - passing Hershel Walker.

He currently leads the country in touchdowns with 26.