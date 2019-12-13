PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Badgers

Jonathan Taylor wins back-to-back Doak Walker Awards

By:

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 06:42 PM CST

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 06:42 PM CST

ATLANTA, Ga. - Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor won the 2019 Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's best running back. Taylor also won the award last year.

Taylor is coming off of a historic season, where he set the record for most career rushing yards through his junior year - passing Hershel Walker. 

He currently leads the country in touchdowns with 26. 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars