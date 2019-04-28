Four Badgers drafted, others sign free agent contracts
MADISON, Wis. - Here is an updated list of the Badgers heading to the pros:
Drafted:
OL Michael Deiter - Miami Dolphins, 3rd round
ILB Ryan Connelly - New York Giants, 5th round
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel - Miami Dolphins, 5th round
OL David Edwards - Los Angeles Rams, 5th round
UDFA contracts:
FB Alec Ingold - Oakland Raiders
LB T.J. Edwards - Philadelphia Eagles
Tryouts:
RB Chris James - Chicago Bears
S D'Cota Dixon - San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals
TBD:
OL Beau Benzschawel
NT Olive Sagapolu
TE Zander Neuville
