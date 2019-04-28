Badgers

Four Badgers drafted, others sign free agent contracts

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 10:53 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Here is an updated list of the Badgers heading to the pros:

Drafted:

OL Michael Deiter - Miami Dolphins, 3rd round

ILB Ryan Connelly - New York Giants, 5th round

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel - Miami Dolphins, 5th round

OL David Edwards - Los Angeles Rams, 5th round

UDFA contracts:

FB Alec Ingold - Oakland Raiders

LB T.J. Edwards - Philadelphia Eagles

Tryouts:

RB Chris James - Chicago Bears

S D'Cota Dixon - San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals

TBD:

OL Beau Benzschawel

NT Olive Sagapolu

TE Zander Neuville

