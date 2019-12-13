PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Biadasz wins first Rimington Trophy for Badgers

ATLANTA, Ga. - For the first time in program history, the Badgers have won a Rimington Trophy. Junior Tyler Biadsz earns the 2019 award, which is given to the best center in the country. 

The Amherst, Wisconsin native was actually a defensive lineman in high school, but he transitioned to the other side of the ball once he got to Madison.

