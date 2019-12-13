Biadasz wins first Rimington Trophy for Badgers
ATLANTA, Ga. - For the first time in program history, the Badgers have won a Rimington Trophy. Junior Tyler Biadsz earns the 2019 award, which is given to the best center in the country.
The Amherst, Wisconsin native was actually a defensive lineman in high school, but he transitioned to the other side of the ball once he got to Madison.
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathan Taylor wins back-to-back Doak Walker Awards
‘Today is a great day for Wisconsin': Badger football fans celebrate Rose Bowl invitation
