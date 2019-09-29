Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Badgers stay undefeated with 24-15 win over Northwestern Badgers stay undefeated with 24-15 win over Northwestern

MADISON, Wis. - The score might have been a bit closer than the game against Michigan last week, but Wisconsin continued to prove that it's the class of the Big Ten West on Saturday afternoon.

No. 8 Wisconsin stomped Northwestern, 24-15, at Camp Randall behind another standout day from Heisman candidate running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor got things going early for the Badgers (4-0), scoring on a fourth-down run on the team's first possession of the afternoon. He finished the day with one touchdown and more than 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season.

But it was the Badgers' defense that made things difficult for Northwestern, putting the rest of the division on notice. Wildcats QBs Hunter Johnson and Aidan Smith were limited to under 150 passing yards, and the Badgers allowed just over 100 on the ground.

Northwestern added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but failed on each two-point conversion attempt to let Wisconsin hold on to a two-possession lead.

Wisconsin finishes non-conference play next Saturday versus Kent State at 11 a.m. at Camp Randall.

