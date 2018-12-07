Badgers

Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor wins Doak Walker Award

Wisconsin only school to have 4 different winners

Posted: Dec 06, 2018 06:51 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Badgers sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker Award. 

The award goes to the nation's best college running back. Taylor leads the nation rushing yards with 1,989 total rushing yards so far this season. 

Taylor is the fourth Badger to win this award. Other Badgers that have received the honor include Ron Dayne in 1999, Montee Ball in 2012 and Melvin Gordon in 2014. 

The Badger beat Clemson's Travis Etienne and Memphis' Darrell Henderson to win the award. 

