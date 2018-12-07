Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor wins Doak Walker Award

MADISON, Wis. - Badgers sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker Award.

The award goes to the nation's best college running back. Taylor leads the nation rushing yards with 1,989 total rushing yards so far this season.

Doak 👏 Walker 👏 Winner 👏@JayT23 wanted to get better.

He became the best in the country.



Congrats to Jonathan Taylor on becoming the fourth player in Wisconsin history to win the @DoakWalkerAward#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/2wQa6OPTTy — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 7, 2018

Taylor is the fourth Badger to win this award. Other Badgers that have received the honor include Ron Dayne in 1999, Montee Ball in 2012 and Melvin Gordon in 2014.

The Badger beat Clemson's Travis Etienne and Memphis' Darrell Henderson to win the award.

Best running back in the country?



You already know who has our vote@JayT23 is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which will be announced today during the College Football Awards show in Atlanta.



Watch the show live tonight on ESPN, beginning at 6 p.m. CT pic.twitter.com/wvoZtnOjve — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 6, 2018

