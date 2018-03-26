Badgers open Big Ten schedule with win over Rutgers

MADISON, Wis. - After a plethora of travel and weather delays, the Wisconsin softball team was finally able to get a game in Sunday afternoon at the Goodman Softball Complex. The Badgers defeated Rutgers, 6-3, for their first Big Ten win of the season.



Wisconsin (14-11 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) outhit Rutgers (15-15, 0-1) 8-4 and retired the first eight RU batters in order. UW pitcher Kaitlyn Menz earned the win for Wisconsin, striking out three batters to pass the 200 career-strikeout milestone.



The Badgers got on the board early with a two-run second inning. Freshman Lauren Foster drew a walk and sophomore Heather Rudnicki reached on a fielding error that put Badgers on second and third with one out. A Kelly Welsh squeeze bunt put UW on the board. Senior Kelsey Jenkins scored Rudnicki during the next at bat for a 2-0 Wisconsin lead after two innings.



UW kept things going in the third. Senior Brooke Wyderski doubled to left field and put another run on the board when Melanie Cross singled to left center.



The Scarlet Knights battled back in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs off two hits and two fielder's choices to tie the game.



Wisconsin took control of the game after that, adding the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth frame when Johnson crossed the plate thanks to a Foster sacrifice bunt.



The last two runs came in a dynamic bottom of the sixth. Welsh started the inning with a single to right field which was followed by a Jenkins walk. Wyderski hit her second double of the day to score Welsh. UW's final run of the day came when Melanie Cross attempted to steal second, giving Wyderski enough time to score before being caught.



