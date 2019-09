MADISON, Wis. - The Badgers moved up three spots in the week three AP poll to No. 14 in the country. Wisconsin beat Central Michigan, 61-0.

Other Big Ten schools in this week's poll:

6. Ohio State

10. Michigan

13. Penn State

18. Michigan State

19. Iowa

21. Maryland

The Badgers have a bye week this week, and they'll host Michigan next Saturday at Camp Randall to start the Big Ten schedule.