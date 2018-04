ARLINGTON, Tx. - Former Badgers are starting to hear their names called on the final of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Safety Nick Nelson is going to the Oakland Raiders, selected as the 10th pick in the 4th round.

Tight end Troy Fumagalli is heading to Denver. The Broncos picked him 19th in the 5th round.

Safety Natrell Jamerson has been picked by the New Orleans Saints as the 27th pick in the 5th round.

More updates to come and more Badgers get drafted.