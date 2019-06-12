Badgers Basketball team to play Marquette in November for 124th time

Getty

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team will play the Marquette Golden Eagles for the 124th time.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette



Nov. 17 at the Kohl Center



Circle the date 📅✔️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/oLcHF0UrRp — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 11, 2019

The teams will meet at the Kohl Center on November 17.

Officials with the team tweeted to tell fans to mark their calendars for the game.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.