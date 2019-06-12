Badgers Basketball team to play Marquette in November for 124th time
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team will play the Marquette Golden Eagles for the 124th time.
Wisconsin vs. Marquette— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 11, 2019
Nov. 17 at the Kohl Center
Circle the date 📅✔️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/oLcHF0UrRp
The teams will meet at the Kohl Center on November 17.
Officials with the team tweeted to tell fans to mark their calendars for the game.
