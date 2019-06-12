BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Raptors win first NBA championship beating Warriors 114-110

Badgers

Badgers Basketball team to play Marquette in November for 124th time

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:36 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:36 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team will play the Marquette Golden Eagles for the 124th time. 

The teams will meet at the Kohl Center on November 17. 

Officials with the team tweeted to tell fans to mark their calendars for the game. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars