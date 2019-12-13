PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Badger volleyball team sweeps Texas A&M, advances to Elite 8

Dec 13, 2019

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 02:41 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The No. 4 Badgers swept the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies Friday at the UW Fieldhouse (25-20, 25-17, 25-23). 

 

 

Three Badgers finished with double-digit kills. Outside hitter Molly Haggerty had 12, Grace Loberg added 10 and middle hitter Dana Rettke finished with 14.

The Badgers will take on the winner of the Nebraska vs. Hawaii that will be played Friday evening.

Wisconsin will face the winner of that game Saturday at 5 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse. 
 

