Badger volleyball team sweeps Texas A&M, advances to Elite 8

MADISON, Wis. - The No. 4 Badgers swept the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies Friday at the UW Fieldhouse (25-20, 25-17, 25-23).

9 up, 9 down 👌



🚨BADGERS WIN🚨



An intense third set finishes off the sweep for the #Badgers, and we're headed to tomorrow night!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6i2iZsdfpw — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 13, 2019

Three Badgers finished with double-digit kills. Outside hitter Molly Haggerty had 12, Grace Loberg added 10 and middle hitter Dana Rettke finished with 14.

The Badgers will take on the winner of the Nebraska vs. Hawaii that will be played Friday evening.

Wisconsin will face the winner of that game Saturday at 5 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.