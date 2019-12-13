Badger volleyball team sweeps Texas A&M, advances to Elite 8
MADISON, Wis. - The No. 4 Badgers swept the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies Friday at the UW Fieldhouse (25-20, 25-17, 25-23).
9 up, 9 down 👌— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 13, 2019
🚨BADGERS WIN🚨
An intense third set finishes off the sweep for the #Badgers, and we're headed to tomorrow night!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6i2iZsdfpw
Three Badgers finished with double-digit kills. Outside hitter Molly Haggerty had 12, Grace Loberg added 10 and middle hitter Dana Rettke finished with 14.
The Badgers will take on the winner of the Nebraska vs. Hawaii that will be played Friday evening.
Wisconsin will face the winner of that game Saturday at 5 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse.
