Afternoon kickoff announced for Wisconsin vs. Iowa football game
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers football team announced a 3 p.m. kickoff against Iowa on Nov. 9.
‼️ It's trophy season ‼️— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 28, 2019
We're coming home and ready to fight for the Heartland. Game time vs. Iowa is set for 3 p.m. CT at Camp Randall.
🎟️ https://t.co/Gi8wqUvXdJ pic.twitter.com/LuW81iOpBc
Iowa will battle Wisconsin at Camp Randall for the Heartland Trophy.
Wisconsin and Iowa are currently tied for second in the Big Ten West with 3-2 conference records. Minnesota leads the Big Ten West 8-0 (5-0).
Wisconsin will have a bye week Nov. 2.
