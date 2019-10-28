Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

Badgers

Afternoon kickoff announced for Wisconsin vs. Iowa football game

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 01:04 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 01:08 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers football team announced a 3 p.m. kickoff against Iowa on Nov. 9.

 

 

Iowa will battle Wisconsin at Camp Randall for the Heartland Trophy. 

Wisconsin and Iowa are currently tied for second in the Big Ten West with 3-2 conference records. Minnesota leads the Big Ten West 8-0 (5-0).

Wisconsin will have a bye week Nov. 2. 
 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars