Afternoon kickoff announced for Wisconsin vs. Iowa football game

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Badgers Alec Ingold #45, Michael Dieter #63 and Tyler Beach #65 carry the Heartland Trophy off the field after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes, on Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers football team announced a 3 p.m. kickoff against Iowa on Nov. 9.

‼️ It's trophy season ‼️



We're coming home and ready to fight for the Heartland. Game time vs. Iowa is set for 3 p.m. CT at Camp Randall.#OnWisconsin



🎟️ https://t.co/Gi8wqUvXdJ pic.twitter.com/LuW81iOpBc — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 28, 2019

Iowa will battle Wisconsin at Camp Randall for the Heartland Trophy.

Wisconsin and Iowa are currently tied for second in the Big Ten West with 3-2 conference records. Minnesota leads the Big Ten West 8-0 (5-0).

Wisconsin will have a bye week Nov. 2.



