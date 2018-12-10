3 Badgers named to the AP All-America Team

Three Wisconsin Badgers were named to the Associated Press All-America team Monday.

Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor and senior offensive guard Beau Benzschawel were named to the first team offense, while senior offensive guard Michael Dieter was selected to the second team offense.

Taylor adds another piece of hardware to his long list of awards. Last week he was given the Doak Walker Award winner which is given to the nation’s best running back. He was the fourth Badger to win the award.

Ron Dayne captured it in 1999, Montee Ball in 2012, and Melvin Gordon won it in 2014.

Three Badgers are AP All-Americans



Congrats to Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter and Jonathan Taylor!#OnWisconsin // #Badgers pic.twitter.com/Biniko8LPY — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 10, 2018

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.