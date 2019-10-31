Badgers women's soccer team racks up awards in Big 10 honors

FreeImages.com/Christopher Bruno

MADISON, Wis. - The Badger women's soccer team is racking up the awards.

Head coach Paula Wilkins is Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Defender of the Year was Camryn Biegalski, and Forward of the Year is Dani Rhodes.

Goalkeeper of the Year is Jordyn Bloomer. All of those women received Big Ten first-team honors, along with Maia Cella.

Three other Badgers earned third-team honors. Two Badgers made the all-freshman team. And Payton Wesley was named a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

The Badgers will play Purdue in the Big Ten tournament on Sunday.

