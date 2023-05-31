The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team is gearing up for a tour overseas.

MADISON, Wis. -- Tuesday morning the Wisconsin volleyball team held one of their final practices before they head overseas to Europe and embark on their Foreign Tour.

The Badgers will make stops in Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, and Slovenia where they'll play 7 matches against high level competition. 

