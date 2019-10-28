Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

Sports

Badgers volleyball climbs in the rankings

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 06:06 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:27 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team is moving up in the rankings.

In the latest AVCA Coaches' Poll released Monday, Wisconsin came in at No. 4.

 

 

The Badgers are undefeated in Big Ten play.

Other Big Ten teams ranked include: Minnesota at NO. 6, Penn state at No. 7, Nebraska at No. 8, Purdue at NO. 16 and Illinois at No. 19.

Wisconsin will take on Maryland on Wednesday at the UW Fieldhouse.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars