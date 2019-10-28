Badgers volleyball climbs in the rankings

iStock/garymilner File photo

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team is moving up in the rankings.

In the latest AVCA Coaches' Poll released Monday, Wisconsin came in at No. 4.

The Badgers are undefeated in Big Ten play.

Other Big Ten teams ranked include: Minnesota at NO. 6, Penn state at No. 7, Nebraska at No. 8, Purdue at NO. 16 and Illinois at No. 19.

Wisconsin will take on Maryland on Wednesday at the UW Fieldhouse.

