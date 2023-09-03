Badgers use "one-one punch" of running backs to take down Buffalo Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email No. 1 and No. 0 got the Badgers to 1-0 on Saturday with big performances on the ground Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wi. --- Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen got the Badgers to 1-0 on Saturday with big performances on the ground as Wisconsin defeated Buffalo 38-17 in debut of the "Luke Fickell era".COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UW student attacked in downtown Madison, left with severe injuries The Great Dane is headed to Japan One person shot, injured near State Street early Saturday Lined up for Love: Former Badger player proposes at first tailgate of the season What you should eat at Taste of Madison this year Latest News From hobby to habit: "Paoli Art in the Park" showcases new art vendors and their creations 100-year-old African tortoise reunited with family after being rescued from canal, officials say Dementia risk grows with increased exposure to air pollution, study finds State Cow Chip Throw returns to Prairie du Sac Great eats abound at Taste of Madison More News