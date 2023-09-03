No. 1 and No. 0 got the Badgers to 1-0 on Saturday with big performances on the ground

MADISON, Wi. --- Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen got the Badgers to 1-0 on Saturday with big performances on the ground as Wisconsin defeated Buffalo 38-17 in debut of the "Luke Fickell era".

