Badgers up one spot to 15 in AP football poll
Win over Nebraska moves Wisconsin
MADISON - The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll.
First-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1,522 1
2. Georgia 6-0 1,426 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 6-0 1,420 3
4. Clemson (1) 6-0 1,331 4
5. Notre Dame 6-0 1,315 6
6. West Virginia 5-0 1,174 9
7. Washington 5-1 1,098 10
8. Penn St. 4-1 1,097 11
9. Texas 5-1 956 19
10. UCF 5-0 917 12
11. Oklahoma 5-1 879 7
12. Michigan 5-1 875 15
13. LSU 5-1 794 5
14. Florida 5-1 719 22
15. Wisconsin 4-1 710 16
16. Miami 5-1 591 17
17. Oregon 4-1 505 18
18. Kentucky 5-1 485 13
19. Colorado 5-0 419 21
20. NC State 5-0 342 23
21. Auburn 4-2 335 8
22. Texas A&M 4-2 257 -
23. South Florida 5-0 144 -
24. Mississippi St. 4-2 136 -
25. Cincinnati 6-0 114 -
Others receiving votes: Iowa 87, Stanford 59, Washington St. 46, San Diego St. 24, TCU 20, Appalachian St. 11, Utah 9, Utah 5, South Carolina 2, Hawaii 1.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Badgers up one spot to 15 in AP football poll
- No. 16 Wisconsin beats Nebraska for Freedom Trophy, 41-24
- Prep Mania Week 8
- Brewers win again: Brew Crew beats Rockies 4-0 at Miller Park for NLDS Game 2 win
- McCarthy: Cobb ruled out for Sunday game
- Brewers beat Rockies 3-2 in extra innings at Miller Park for NLDS Game 1 win