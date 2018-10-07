Sports

Badgers up one spot to 15 in AP football poll

Win over Nebraska moves Wisconsin

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 01:10 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 01:10 PM CDT

MADISON - The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll.

First-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
       

                               Record    Pts  Pvs
 1. Alabama (59)         6-0   1,522   1
 2. Georgia              6-0   1,426   2
 3. Ohio St. (1)         6-0   1,420   3
 4. Clemson (1)          6-0   1,331   4
 5. Notre Dame           6-0   1,315   6
 6. West Virginia        5-0   1,174   9
 7. Washington           5-1   1,098  10
 8. Penn St.             4-1   1,097  11
 9. Texas                5-1     956  19
10. UCF                  5-0     917  12
11. Oklahoma             5-1     879   7
12. Michigan             5-1     875  15
13. LSU                  5-1     794   5
14. Florida              5-1     719  22
15. Wisconsin            4-1     710  16
16. Miami                5-1     591  17
17. Oregon               4-1     505  18
18. Kentucky             5-1     485  13
19. Colorado             5-0     419  21
20. NC State             5-0     342  23
21. Auburn               4-2     335   8
22. Texas A&M        4-2     257   -
23. South Florida        5-0     144   -
24. Mississippi St.      4-2     136   -
25. Cincinnati           6-0     114   -
   Others receiving votes: Iowa 87, Stanford 59, Washington St. 46, San Diego St. 24, TCU 20, Appalachian St. 11, Utah 9, Utah 5, South Carolina 2, Hawaii 1.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


